The national multivaccination campaign started this Saturday (13), in Manaus (AM). It aims to prevent the reappearance of vaccine-preventable diseases already eliminated in the country, such as polio. Parents and guardians of children and adolescents up to 15 years old can look for one of the 171 vaccine rooms from the capital of Amazonas that, this Saturday, will be open from 8am to 12pm.

As of next Monday (15th), actions to increase vaccination coverage for children and adolescents will be extended to border towns in the Amazon. Subsequently, the multivaccination campaign will reach other cities in the state. In addition, all of Amazonas will be mobilized on May 20, when the Multivaccination D-Day will take place.

The Ministry of Health guarantees that all 62 municipalities in Amazonas will receive the necessary doses of the 18 different immunizers indicated for children and adolescents from zero to 14 years of age, including vaccines against covid-19, recommended for all ages from six months, and against influenza, indicated for children from six months to four years.

In addition, in partnership with the state and municipal health departments, the opening hours of vaccination rooms will be extended and vaccinators will be sent to areas of difficult access.

Polio

The ministry decided to bring forward the start of the multivaccination campaign in Amazonas due to the recent notification of cases of poliomyelitis in Peru, a country neighboring Brazil and bordering Amazonas and Acre, where immunization will also be anticipated, with a forecast to start by the end of this month.

“This national campaign is starting in advance here in Amazonas, after the confirmation of a case of poliomyelitis registered in Peru, a country that borders both states, in the last month of March”, confirmed, in a note, the municipal secretary of Health, Shádia Fraxe.

Also according to the secretariat, since 1989 there has been no notification of a case of polio in Brazil, but vaccination coverage against the disease has suffered successive declines in recent years.

Throughout Brazil, coverage was 77.16% last year and 77.43% in Amazonas. In both cases, far from the target of 95% for this vaccine.

Adding this to the occurrence of the disease in neighboring countries, in 2016 Brazil was included on the list of the World Health Organization (WHO) as a place of very high risk for the reintroduction of the disease. Therefore, the mobilization to resume the high vaccination coverage in the country, which was already an international reference, is fundamental.