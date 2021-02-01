The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 106,615 doses during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses that have been provided to date to 3,440,777 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 34.79 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the # Covid 19 vaccine and in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid 19 virus.





