The UAE government held a periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging corona virus in the country, during which it announced the approval of the additional dose of the Sinopharma vaccine six months after the second dose and opened the door for the public to receive the additional supportive dose of the vaccine, noting that more than one has been vaccinated. On the percentage of 73.88% of the total eligible category in the state.

In detail, the spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that more than 73.88% of the total eligible group in the country have been vaccinated, and they are people over the age of 16, and 80.33% of the elderly age group of 60 have been vaccinated. A year or more, which is the priority group being more vulnerable to disease and its complications, while the total doses provided to date have reached more than 11 and a half million doses, and the rate of distribution of the vaccine is 117.23 doses per 100 people, and the additional dose of the vaccine itself has been approved. Six months after the second dose, while the number of examinations exceeded 47 million examinations, an achievement counted for the UAE, which is one of the most important global models for success in facing the pandemic.

She indicated that by analyzing the data of the National Vaccination Campaign, it was noted that the effectiveness of vaccines contributed to reducing hospital admissions, reducing hospital stays and the need to use artificial respirators, which supports accelerating the pace of recovery and limiting the spread of the virus, and stressed that all vaccines are subject to Strict safety tests, and it goes through several stages, including clinical trials before its use is approved, and the four vaccines available in the country have been selected based on accurate scientific principles, and in accordance with the regulations and laws in force in the country that meet all safety and safety requirements.

Al Hosani announced the opening of the door for the public to receive an additional supportive dose of the Sinopharma vaccine for people who received the vaccine previously, and who had completed more than six months of the second dose, with priority being given to the elderly and people with chronic diseases, noting that the competent national committees are constantly informed. With global updates regarding the development of vaccines, and they are evaluated periodically, and vaccines are approved to permit full use or emergency use according to the regulations and laws adopted in the country, after evaluating the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

Al Hosani confirmed that the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s approval of the emergency use of the “Covid-19” (Pfizer-Biontech) vaccine for the age group between 12 to 15 years came in line with the national plan for vaccination against “Covid-19”, and based on the results of clinical studies and strict evaluation. Followed for emergency use authorization and local assessment that comply with approved regulations.

She said: “This accreditation is an important step for national efforts to combat the virus to protect this age group, emphasizing the UAE’s proactive approach and paying attention to the health and safety of all members of society,” noting that expanding the scope of vaccination to include this group would open the door to vaccinating a large number of citizens. And residents of the country, and vaccinating the largest segment of society, which contributes to reaching the acquired immunity.

Al Hosani added: “Despite the low number of infections among children, vaccination is very important in light of the gradual return of students to schools during the next year. Therefore, our message today to parents is to rest assured that vaccination will help us all feel safe and preserve the health and safety of our children.” The vaccination of children is a fundamental issue, as it will relieve the burden on parents whose children are still pursuing their education from a distance, and I called upon parents to take the initiative to vaccinate their children in order to ensure their health and safety.

Tens of thousands of refugees vaccinated

The spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, said: “Under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation, and Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority (Mother of the Emirates), the implementation of The first phase of the program to vaccinate tens of thousands of refugees and displaced persons in Jordan and Iraq through the Emirates Red Crescent.

The ingredients for recovery

The spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that the most important elements in support of recovery from “Covid-19” disease is the adoption of practices that enhance the immunity of individuals, noting that the basics of maintaining immunity are: choosing a healthy lifestyle and following the general guidelines for health. The good, where all organs of the human body including the immune system, function better when it is protected, surrounded by a protective environment and supported by healthy living strategies. She explained that healthy lifestyle strategies require abstaining from smoking, following a healthy diet rich in mineral and fiber, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, ensuring that you get enough sleep, avoiding stress-causing factors, in addition to following all preventive and precautionary measures. .

1270 new infections and 4 deaths

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 202,184 new examinations during the past 24 hours, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), which contributed to the detection of 1270 new cases of the virus, bringing the total of registered cases to 548 thousand and 681 cases الوزارة The Ministry also announced the death of four infected cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus. It also announced the recovery of 1,250 new cases of people infected with Coronavirus. The Ministry announced the provision of 104,593 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that were provided until yesterday to 11 million 594 thousand and 68 doses.

