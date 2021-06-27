OfChristoph Gschossmann shut down

The Federal Ministry of Health promotes vaccination with Günther Jauch. But there is a huge vortex: Spahn’s team claims that the moderator got the injection – which is not true.

Munich – “Günther Jauch is vaccinated” – writes the Federal Ministry of Health *. That is not true, however. There is a lot of fuss about a tweet from the Spahn * Ministry with which it wanted to encourage vaccination. In line with this, the ministry published a photo on its main account with the moderator with a plaster at the alleged injection site of a syringe. Jens Spahn retweet.

The problem, however: Jauch is not vaccinated, which the ministry information page “Together against Corona *” does not conceal. There it says: “At the beginning of April the moderator fell ill […] then unexpectedly with COVID-19 myself. ”After that, you are not allowed to be vaccinated for six months.

Günther Jauch was sick with Corona – he has to wait six months for the vaccination

It also says: “He has now fully recovered and will arrange a vaccination appointment as soon as he can, he assures us. For him there is no doubt: ‘I’ll definitely get vaccinated, regardless of the vaccine.’ “

Clearly: Jauch intends to vaccinate. But it is not vaccinated, as the text and photo clearly appear.

The text of the tweet reads as follows: “The #CoronaSchutzimakung is our wild card in the #fighting of pandemics. Günther Jauch has had himself vaccinated. ”When asked“ I am vaccinated ”, the following options are in the style of“ Who will be a millionaire ”:“ A) Yes B) Yes C) Yes D) Yes ”.

Minsiterium reacts to false accusations: “Unfortunately we made a mistake”

The excitement over the misinformation is great: writes journalist Felix Dachsel: “How can the ministry continue to spread such obviously false news and Jens Spahn retweet it?”

There is now one clarification. “Unfortunately we made a mistake, Günther Jauch” wants “to be vaccinated,” commented the ministry under his tweet.

And about the “# up your sleeve” photo of Jauch with vaccine plaster, the ministry told the picturethat this was recorded on March 26, 2021 in Potsdam. It first appeared in daily newspapers on April 9, 2021 – the day on which the RTL presenter’s illness became known. (cg) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.