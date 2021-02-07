Coronavirus infection can affect the mother’s placenta, therefore, the possibility of intrauterine infection of the fetus is not excluded. This is stated in the updated methodological recommendations on the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 of the Ministry of Health of Russia, published on Monday, February 8.

“Direct viral lesions of the placenta are also highly probable; in isolated cases, the possibility of intrauterine infection has been shown, the clinical significance of which requires further study,” the document says.

In addition, it is noted that the coronavirus can affect a number of internal organs, such as the intestines, heart, brain, pancreas, spleen and kidneys, and is also capable of activating chronic infectious processes.

On January 25, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation noted that the incidence of coronavirus among pregnant women is significantly higher than in the population. At the same time, in general, the clinical characteristics of the disease in them are similar to other people, and an asymptomatic course of the disease is often observed.