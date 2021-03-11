Today, Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 39,489 doses of the new Corona vaccine during the past twenty-four hours.

Thus, the total doses administered to date are 6,407,350 and the vaccine administration rate is 64.78 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine and in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus that causes Covid-19 disease.