The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that the total doses of the new Corona vaccine that were provided until today, Thursday, amounted to 6,204,004 doses.

The rate of distribution of the vaccine was 62.73 doses per 100 people.

The Ministry also announced the provision of 35,674 doses during the past twenty-four hours.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine and in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus that causes Covid-19 disease.