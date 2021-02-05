The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the provision of 158,786 doses of the emerging coronavirus vaccine during the past twenty-four hours.

Thus, the total doses administered to date are 4,008,160 doses, and the vaccination rate is 40.53 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the disease “Covid-19”.