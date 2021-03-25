The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the provision of 127,047 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours.

Thus, the total doses administered to date are 7,730,375 doses, and the vaccination rate is 78.16 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine and in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the emerging corona virus that causes Covid-19 disease.