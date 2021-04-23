The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the provision of 105,443 doses of “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours.

Thus, the total doses administered to date are 10,106,684 doses, and the vaccination rate is 102.19 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid-19 virus.