“Okaz” newspaper quoted the ministry as saying that “it is not possible to add a mahram except to the mahrams in the presented options (father, brother, husband, son)”, citing the possibility of linking their data with the applicant.

She revealed that the Muharram data is not accepted unless it is registered in the electronic portal for those wishing to perform Hajj, and that “there is no exception for the person who does not apply to register him as a Muharram”, stressing that registration is available to all residents and citizens who have not performed Hajj for the last 5 years, and priority will be given to those who have not previously Pilgrimage.

In the event that a woman registers her desire to perform Hajj without a mahram, and her desire to amend and add a Mahram registered in an independent application in the electronic portal, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stated that “she can add and modify the Muharram data starting from 14 Dhul Qi’dah when the results of those accepted for Hajj appear, as it will be on that date. Announcing the details when the packages are available for reservation and purchase after the Hajj nomination.

The ministry stated that “the registration of the desire for Hajj is done individually, and it is not possible to register more than one person or add escorts in the same registration request, while companions who have successfully completed registration in the second stage can be added when choosing a service package,” noting that the package is “individual” and two persons cannot or more registration in the same package.