Russia proceeds from the assumption that all navigation standards in the area where the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be laid will be observed. This was announced on April 2 by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

“We naturally proceed from the premise that all relevant rules of navigation must be strictly observed. And we continue to believe that this project meets the interests of strengthening the energy security of Europe, and the attitude towards it will not be exactly the same, and not the one that Washington is trying to impose on the Europeans, ”he said.

Grushko also said that the Russian Federation is confident in the implementation of the project by the end of 2021.

“We have full confidence that the project <...> over the course of many years will remain a symbol of strong and healthy energy cooperation between Russia and the EU countries. In this context, of course, we expect that no action will be taken that would contradict the implementation of this project, ”Grushko said.

On the eve of the Nord Stream 2 AG company announced the completion of the construction of the gas pipeline by 95%.

She also reported on the increased activity of warships and civilian vessels in the area of ​​the pipeline laying in the Baltic Sea.

Andrei Minin, director of the Nord Stream 2 AG branch, pointed out that the SP-2 construction fleet is subject to regular provocations by foreign civil and military vessels, which pose a direct threat to the safety of the project vessels.

These actions, Minin stressed, are provocative in nature and can lead to emergency damage to the gas pipeline.

A day earlier, it also became known about the arrival of the Russian pipelayer Akademik Chersky at the site of the laying of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The vessel headed to the place of work from Kaliningrad, where appropriate training took place.

The gas pipeline is being built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The USA, the Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine are against it.