Ministry of Foreign Affairs | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs began investigating the ambassador's behavior: “Vilén has stated that he is fully cooperating”

According to the instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports of harassment, inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment must be resolved within three months.

Finland From the Ambassador in Ottawa Jari Vilén concerning accusations the inappropriate behavior has been taken up for consideration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says the undersecretary of state Pekka Puustinen.

“Vilén has stated that he is fully cooperating and wants the matter to be resolved quickly,” says Puustinen.

Embassy staff in Ottawa accuse Ambassador Vilén of harassment and inappropriate behavior. In the long complaint, Vilén is accused of, for example, inappropriate touching, threatening behavior and belittling minorities.

According to Puustisinen, the case will be handled in accordance with the ministry's guidelines for harassment reports.

At the employer is obliged to decide within three months of the notification whether the notification causes some kind of measures. The investigative work includes, for example, hearing the parties.

“It is certainly in everyone's interest – and usually we get to it – that things could be resolved more quickly.”

According to Puustisinen, on a general level, the selection of measures includes both measures that support the working community, such as supporting management, and disciplinary measures, i.e. notice, warning and, in extreme cases, dismissal.

Undersecretary of State Pekka Puustinen says that harassment reports and their handling are matters concerning the employee's privacy.

from Vilén in addition to the letter, three other harassment reports have been submitted to the ministry. Vilén himself has said that he does not recognize the accusations.

A meeting was held at the ministry on Wednesday, but Puustinen was not there due to a business trip. Representatives of the employees and the personnel director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present Kirsti Pohjankukka.

Puustinen says that he received documents related to the case about a week ago, but does not comment on their content.

“From the perspective of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all such harassment reports and their handling are matters concerning privacy.”

Chairman of the Association of Officials of the Foreign Affairs Administration Mari Neuvonen said on Wednesday that he considers the accusations to be exceptional and estimates that Finland's relations with foreign powers could also have been jeopardized in the case.

Puustinen does not comment on Neuvonen's assessment or how exceptional the case is.

Last In recent times, in addition to the letter from the Ottawan staff, letters from, for example, approximately 70 employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressing dissatisfaction with Finland's policy in the Middle East, have been discussed in the public domain.

What is the internal atmosphere of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the moment and are there any problems?

“This has been asked often for some reason. In my opinion, there is a good atmosphere in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both here on the Finnish peninsula and in our embassies,” says Puustinen.

“I myself have a very positive impression of what kind of general atmosphere we have. Of course, things happen in the world and there are difficult questions in international politics, and that is its own story, but the general ethics of doing work or the desire to work for Finland, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is at the forefront of that.”

FOREIGN MINISTER Elina Valtonen (kok) said on Wednesday that the allegations are serious and should be thoroughly investigated.

Vilén has worked, among other things, as an ambassador to Warsaw and Budapest, as well as an EU ambassador. Vilén is a former parliament member of the coalition, and served as Minister of Foreign Trade in 2002–2003.