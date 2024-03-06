Ministry of Foreign Affairs | The chairman of the Civil Service Association fears that Ambassador Jari Vilén has endangered Finland's relations with foreign powers by his behavior

Mari Neuvonen, president of the Association of Foreign Affairs Officials, says that she considers the accusations against Ambassador Jari Vilén to be exceptionally serious, including inappropriate behavior towards women and belittling of minorities.

Foreign Affairs Administration the president of the civil service association Mari Neuvonen says that he considers the accusations against Finland's ambassador to Canada, Jari Vilén, to be exceptionally serious.

The staff of the Finnish Embassy in Ottawa accuses Ambassador Vilén of harassment and inappropriate behavior.

The staff has filed a nine-page complaint, in which Vilén is mentioned, among other things, inappropriately touching female staff members, making sexually suggestive remarks, behaving verbally and physically threateningly in various situations and belittling minorities in his speeches.

“I've never seen anything like it before, that such a large list came from one staff member. I think this points to systematic behavior,” Neuvonen tells HS.

Advice received the employees' letter this week.

“What is worrying is that Finland's relations with foreign powers could also have been jeopardized here. He has used racist expressions about representatives of foreign powers, his own colleagues.”

Neuvonen also finds the employee's report particularly worrying, according to which the ambassador had ordered the driver to drive the diplomatic car towards the red people.

Neuvonen hopes that the staff who raised the issue will not be punished.

Administration of Foreign Affairs chief steward of UHVY, a trade union that promotes the interests of personnel Kari Lehtonen told STT on Wednesday that four reports have been made to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about ambassador Vilén's disturbing behavior.

Evening News said on Tuesday that seven employees of the embassy in Ottawa have drafted a petition accusing Vilén of harassment and inappropriate behaviour. In addition to this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received three other notifications. Of these Over told Wednesday first.

According to Lehtonen, in today's meeting on the matter, it was hinted that the law firm would go to Ottawa to investigate the situation. However, the meeting did not decide on a schedule for the measures.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) on the other hand said earlier on Wednesday that the accusations are serious and should be thoroughly investigated.

Vilén has worked, among other things, as an ambassador to Warsaw and Budapest, as well as an EU ambassador. Vilén is a former parliament member of the coalition, and served as Minister of Foreign Trade in 2002–2003.