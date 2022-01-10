Acting Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi informed the Chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Zbignev Rau about the mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the republic. He spoke about the activities of the organization in a telephone conversation, reports TASS with reference to the statement of the Polish chairmanship of the OSCE.

“Minister Tleuberdi provided current information on the situation in Kazakhstan, also talking about the ongoing mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). He expressed the commitment of the President and Government [Казахстана] respect and fulfillment of all international obligations, including with respect to human rights and fundamental freedoms, ”the statement reads.

Related materials:

Rau expressed his regret to the Kazakh side for the numerous victims of violence. He also stressed the need to comply with OSCE commitments, including those related to human rights. He added that Kazakhstan has for many years been an important OSCE participating State and an active partner in Central Asia, offering assistance and support in continuing political reforms in full compliance with OSCE commitments.

On January 9, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the American side would demand that Kazakhstan explain itself for inviting the CSTO peacekeepers. He also criticized Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev’s order to open fire on protesters to kill.

The protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2 due to the rapid rise in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones: the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The protest that began peacefully soon escalated into the seizure of government buildings and looting, in the course of clashes between citizens and the police, dozens of people were killed and hundreds of people were injured. CSTO troops, including parts of the Russian army, went to the aid of the Kazakh forces.