According to preliminary data, among the participants in the riots in Kazakhstan there are people with combat experience in hot spots. This was reported on January 10 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic.

“According to preliminary data, there are persons among the attackers who have experience of combat participation in hot spots on the side of radical Islamist groups,” the ministry said in a statement released by the government’s Telegram news channel.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the events in Alma-Ata and a number of other regions of the country showed that Kazakhstan was subjected to armed aggression by well-coordinated terrorist groups trained abroad.

On the same day, it became known that law enforcement officers of Kazakhstan would conduct a large-scale investigation of the causes of the riots, and the results would be provided to the world community.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan emphasized that at present the law enforcement agencies and the Armed Forces of the country are not confronting “peaceful protesters, as some foreign media present the situation, but terrorists.

Earlier, on January 8, Kazakh political scientist Marat Shibutov said in an interview with Izvestia that representatives of the special services were helping law and order violators in Kazakhstan. As Shibutov is convinced, there was a conspiracy to overthrow the government.

The day before, the first deputy head of the Shymkent administration, Shyngys Mukan, said that lawbreakers were paid to take part in pogroms, and they were also given energy drinks so that they would lose control of themselves.

Prior to this, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, noted that the seized government offices were terrorist groups. He stressed that the bandits who caused the riots had received serious training abroad. The presidential administration of the country specified that among the militants operating in Alma-Ata there were snipers with special rifles.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Participants of the rallies opposed the rise in prices for liquefied gas. The actions soon escalated into riots. The situation has become especially aggravated in the largest city of the country – Alma-Ata. The protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. Violators of law and order armed themselves and began to loot, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city. The criminals ransacked the offices of five TV channels, tried to attack the pre-trial detention center and attempted to enter the territory of a military unit in the Aktobe region.

Two of the 16 killed security officials were beheaded. There is information about attacks on doctors. As indicated in the commandant’s office of Alma-Ata, the brutal actions of the attackers testify to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations.

On January 5, Tokayev dismissed the government, headed the Security Council and announced at its meeting that he had applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, which includes Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat. Peacekeepers were sent to the republic for a limited period of time. Thus, the Il-76 and An-124 planes with Russian peacekeepers and equipment arrived in Kazakhstan. Also, Belarusian peacekeepers arrived in the country, as well as peacekeepers from Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Tajikistan.

The CSTO forces help Kazakhstani law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of life support facilities, social infrastructure, and airports.