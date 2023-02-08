As part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in coordination with the Ministry of Defense, carried out a medical evacuation of three citizens and returned them to the country after they were moderately injured due to the earthquake that occurred last Monday in southern Turkey.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry issued a statement to citizens in the countries affected by the earthquake stressing the importance of taking precautions and staying away from the areas affected by the earthquake.