Ministry of Foreign Affairs | Jari Vilén’s new task was solved: to start as a foreign affairs advisor

Former Ambassador of Finland to Canada Jari Vilén starts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a foreign affairs adviser. The Undersecretary of State tells STT about the matter Pekka Puustinen from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vilén will take up expert duties in the East and Southeast Asia and Oceania unit.

Vilén received a written warning from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in May. The ministry found that Vilén’s behavior met the definitions of inappropriate behavior, harassment and sexual harassment.