Ministry of Foreign Affairs Former Israeli Ambassador Leena-Kaisa Mikkola is Finland’s next Ambassador to China

Former Israeli Ambassador Leena-Kaisa Mikkola is Finland's next Ambassador to China

January 29, 2021
Policy|State Department

Foreign Affairs Counselor Maimo Henriksson was appointed Ambassador to Stockholm.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö has appointed Leena-Kaisa Mikkolan as the next ambassador to China. Mikkola will take up his post in Beijing in early September as the current ambassador Jarno Syrjälä the task ends.

Mikkola, who has had a long career in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, is currently a Foreign Affairs Adviser and works in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs as the Head of the Africa and Middle East Department. Syrjälä also became Ambassador to Beijing from senior positions in the same department four years earlier.

Mikkola has previously served as Finland’s Ambassador to Israel in 2011–2016.

At the President’s presentation, Niinistö also appointed a Foreign Affairs Counselor as Ambassador to Stockholm Maimo Henriksson. He will take over the chairmanship of the Stockholm delegation in September and replace him in the post Liisa Talonpojan.

.

