Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/01/2024 – 14:07

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture will hold a public competition to fill 264 temporary vacancies. The ordinance was published in Official Diary of the Union this Tuesday, 2nd, and predicts that the contracts will last for four years, extendable for another one.

The publication of the notice is scheduled to be published by July 2nd (six months). The contractors will develop technical activities to deal with administrative, judicial and managerial demands of the national fishing sector.

Salaries are yet to be announced. In the department's last competition, held in 2010, the remuneration for higher-level positions was R$3,100, in values ​​at the time, as set out in the notice.

Check the vacancies foreseen in the competition:

Any higher-level training – 97 places;

Fisheries engineering, oceanography and biology – 73 vacancies;

Administration and public management – ​​20 vacancies;

Information Technology – 17 vacancies;

Law – 16 vacancies;

Economy – 8 vacancies;

Human resources – 7 vacancies;

Journalism – 7 vacancies;

Social assistance and sociology – 6 vacancies;

Civil engineering – 3 vacancies;

Graphic design – 2 vacancies;

Accounting – 2 vacancies;

Architecture – 1 vacancy;

Marketing – 1 vacancy.