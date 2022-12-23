The future Ministry of Fisheries, which will be recreated by the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will have 4 secretariats and structure “lean and aligned with the strategic areas for the sector”. The information was provided by the coordinator of the technical group for Fisheries in the transition, former minister Altemir Gregolin.

According to him, the provisional measure that will recreate the portfolio is already ready and will be published on the 1st, after Lula’s inauguration. Quoted to take over the ministry, Gregolin was Minister of Fisheries from 2006 to 2010 and is a name close to Lula.

Here are the secretariats that will make up the new Ministry of Fisheries:

Secretariat of Aquaculture;

Secretariat of Artisanal Fishing;

Secretary of Industrial Fishing and Fish Industry; and

Registration, Monitoring, Research and Statistics Secretariat.

The Fisheries Secretariat had status of ministry in Lula’s governments. During the presidency Dilma Rousseff (PT), was incorporated by the Ministry of Agriculture, a design that remained in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Today, it has one with an annual budget of just R$19 million.

To Power360, Gregolin defended the recreation of the ministry and stated that Brazil has the conditions to be a great producer of fish, as it is with beef, pork and chicken. The former minister confirmed that the portfolio will create conditions to leverage the country’s participation in the world market.

“Brazil can be highly competitive in the sector. We have a wealth of water resources, technology, we produce raw material for animal feed”, said Gregolin.

industry support

Recently, the productive sector of fishing and aquaculture decided to support the name of Altemir Gregolin to command Fisheries again. The FNAP (National Forum for Aquaculture and Fisheries) prepared a letter describing the former minister as “a connoisseur of the sector and holder of an unquestionable curriculum”.