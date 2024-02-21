Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/21/2024 – 17:22

The Ministry of Finance is undergoing a restructuring starting this Wednesday, 21st. As a result, the executive secretariat of the department will have two new sub-secretariats – one for Tax Affairs and Management and the other for Economic and Fiscal Affairs.

The two new divisions are added to the sub-secretariat for Strategic Management (formerly the executive secretariat) and the sub-secretariat for Management, Information Technology and Budget. The new arrangement of the latter is a merger of the former sub-secretariats of Budget and Administration with the sub-secretariat of Planning and Information Technology.

The changes in the structure of the department, which come into force this Wednesday, were approved by Decree No. 11,907, of January 30, published in Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) on January 31st. According to the Treasury, “the decision updates and improves the structure of the MF and its Secretariats, with their respective responsibilities”.

As published earlier in Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system), with the changes, the former special advisor to the Ministry of Finance, Rafael Dubeux, becomes deputy executive secretary of the department.

Fábio Fernandes, who served as deputy executive secretary, takes over as sub-secretariat for Tax Affairs and Management, while João Paulo de Resende, former special advisor to Finance, heads the sub-secretariat for Economic and Fiscal Affairs.

The department's undersecretary for Strategic Management is under the responsibility of Fernando Ferreira (former director of Strategic Management) and the undersecretary for Management, Information Technology and Budget is under the responsibility of Juliana Falcão (former undersecretary for Budget and Administration).

The ministry informs that the majority of those appointed were already part of the Finance team, only going through a process of job reshuffling. This group, according to the ministry, includes members of the Prizes and Betting Secretariat (SPA), in addition to appointments in departments of Economic Reforms, Federal Revenue, the National Financial System Resources Council (CRSFN) and the National Financial System Resources Council. Private, Open Private Pension and Capitalization Insurance (CRSNSP).

With the changes, the Secretariat for International Affairs now adds, according to the Treasury, the role of Executive Secretariat of the Committee for Evaluation and Renegotiation of Foreign Credits (Comace), also starting to act in the area of ​​planning and coordinating negotiations for the recovery of Brazilian credits abroad arising from financing granted to public debtors.