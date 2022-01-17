Ministry of Finance Seven people applied for the budget manager of the Ministry of Finance

Sami Yläoutinen, who has been the budget manager since 2019, was elected Director General of the National Audit Office in December.

17.1. 16:46

Ministry of Finance seven people have applied for the post of head of department in the budget department by the deadline. The post is to be filled for five years from 1 March.

The position was applied for by, among others, the Deputy Budget Manager of the Ministry of Finance Annika Klimenko, Head of Department, Department of National Economy, Ministry of Finance Mikko Spolander, financial advisers Tuulia Hakola-Uusitalo, Director of Inspection of the Penitentiary Gabriella Adlercreutz and Special Economic Policy Assistant to the Minister for Finance Ann-Mari Kemell.

From 2019 budget manager Sami Yläoutinen was elected the new Director General of the National Audit Office in December. The superiors follow in the task Tytti Yli-Viikaria, which was terminated by Parliament at the end of June. He had previously been arrested on suspicion of crime.

The prosecutor has demanded Yli-Viikari’s conditional imprisonment for aggravated abuse of office, breach of duty and fraud in payment instruments. The Helsinki District Court is due to deliver its judgment at the end of January.

The area of ​​responsibility of the Ministry’s budget department includes fiscal policy, the framework procedure and matters concerning the state budget, financial administration, payment policy and real estate administration.

The head of the department manages the activities of the budget department, monitors the development of her department and develops the activities of the department. In addition, the head of the department takes care of the development of the department’s staff and that there are sufficient conditions for the performance of the department’s tasks.