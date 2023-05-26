Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/26/2023 – 7:15 am

Share



The advisory of the Ministry of Finance informed at the end of the night of this Thursday, 25th, that the sabbaths in the Senate of Gabriel Galípolo and Ailton Aquino, nominated for directors of the Central Bank, still do not have a defined date.

The information contrasts with the statement by Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), who is the rapporteur for the nomination of Galípolo, that the hearing of both nominees is scheduled for Tuesday, 30. [quarta-feira, 24] a meeting on Tuesday, at 2 pm, with the leadership of the PSD to have a conversation with Gabriel Galípolo and also with Dr. Ailton”, said Alencar to GloboNewsthis Thursday morning.

Galípolo was appointed to the Monetary Policy Board of the Central Bank, while Aquino was chosen to be the Supervisory Board.























