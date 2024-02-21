Four sub-secretariats become part of the executive secretariat, in addition to appointments in existing areas

The Ministry of Finance informed that the entity's new structure came into force this Wednesday (21.Feb.2024). One of the changes concerns the Executive Secretariat, which will have new sub-secretariats. Other secretariats are also undergoing changes, such as the Secretariat for International Affairs, which will add the Executive Secretariat of the Committee for Evaluation and Renegotiation of Foreign Credits.

The decree was published in the Official Gazette of the Union on January 31st. Here's the complete (PDF – 686 kB) of the document.

Here are the changes:

Executive Secretary – led by Dario Durigan, will have the then special advisor to Finance, Rafael Dubeux, as deputy executive secretary. Here are the new subsecretariats: Undersecretariat for Tax Affairs and Management – ​​led by Fábio Fernandes; Undersecretary of Economic and Fiscal Affairs – with João Paulo de Resende; Undersecretariat for Strategic Management (which was previously a directorate) – with Fernando Ferreira; It is Undersecretary of Management, Information Technology and Budget – headed by Juliana Falcão. It will be a combination of the former Undersecretariat for Budget and Administration with the Undersecretariat for Planning and Information Technology.

– led by Dario Durigan, will have the then special advisor to Finance, Rafael Dubeux, as deputy executive secretary. Secretariat for International Affairs – led by Tatiana Rosito, will add: Comace (Executive Secretariat of the Foreign Credit Assessment and Renegotiation Committee), responsible for planning and coordinating negotiations for the recovery of Brazilian credits abroad arising from financing granted to public debtors.

– led by Tatiana Rosito, will add: Prizes and Betting Secretariat – was created on January 31st and takes care of the regulation process of the fixed-odd sports betting market (which covers sports betting, called bets), online games, lotteries and commercial promotions.

The Treasury also promoted several appointments in departments such as Economic Reforms and Federal Revenue. It also made official appointments to the National Financial System Resources Council and the CRSNSP (National Private Insurance, Open Private Pension and Capitalization System Resources Council).