The capital government presumed that in August the Mexico City It was the entity where more jobs were generated with 21 thousand 572 new jobs, which represents 16.7 percent of the employment generated nationwide.

“The main sectors that are being reactivated is the construction, trade, transportands; There are still sectors that need to be reactivated much more expeditiously, but thanks to the measures we are taking, we are sure that in the coming months they will also have good results, “he said. Luz Elena González, Secretary of Administration and Finance of the capital.

The sector with the highest growth in formal employment in August it was construction with 9,141 jobs created, followed by transportation with 6,031 jobs.

The official stated that economic activity in the last two quarters has been positiveHowever, the pre-pandemic levels have not yet recovered, he considered that the city is on the right path, since only during the first half of the year it has captured up to $ 3.27 billion in foreign investment.

The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum warned that in the capital of the country It also increased the opening of small businesses and various commercial establishments, thanks to the administrative facilities that have been implemented by the capital government such as the creation of an electronic page (https://siapem.cdmx.gob.mx) to carry out the procedures digitally.

“The The most relevant data is the recovery of formal employment. Second, it is the increase in the number of businesses or small businesses that are being incorporated Thanks to the administrative facilities that we are providing, it is the only entity that just by registering on an internet page is enough to open a commercial establishment; and, to all the facilities also that are being given in administrative terms ”, he said.

