02/04/2024 – 10:30

The Ministry of Finance team is drawing up a diagnosis of the agribusiness crisis, motivated mainly by the climate issue. Despite the sector's demands, such as credit and debt renegotiation, there is still no definition of action to be taken, said the Secretary of Economic Policy, Guilherme Mello.

“Minister (of Agriculture, Carlos) Fávaro was here with us and we are taking stock, understanding where the problems are and what they are. We are now in the process of creating a diagnosis and carrying out an assessment. This, obviously, is something that we have to do on a recurring basis, because each sector has its own particularities, and agriculture, in particular, suffers most from the impacts of climate change.”

The productive sector requests the extension of investment financing due this year for the last year of the contract, with interest rates maintained, renegotiation of funding financing, anticipation of pre-funding operations and release of resources for working capital.

