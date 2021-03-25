ABU DHABI (WAM) – The Ministry of Finance mourned hearts full of sadness, grief and faith in the judgment of God and his destiny, and the death of the nation, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who moved next to his Lord yesterday morning.

The family of the Ministry of Finance, with its leaders and all its employees, sent their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the family of the honorable Al Maktoum and all the people of the United Arab Emirates, asking God Almighty to bless the deceased His mercy and forgiveness, and to dwell in him in his spaciousness, and to inspire his family and his relatives patience and solace.

The late has had pivotal contributions in the process of drawing and developing the financial policies of the UAE since the founding of the federation until today, to meet the requirements of sustainable economic and social growth, to improve the effectiveness of financial planning and implementation of the federal budget, standardize policies, and direct public spending to support economically vital sectors, as he instructed the late to act To develop the efficiency of monetary management by approaching the zero-based budget and accrual-based accounting principles, as well as focusing on developing and ensuring the sustainability of the federal government’s financial resources, and stimulating the process of sustainable development within all vital sectors.

He left his eternal fingerprints in the field of consolidating the bonds of Gulf cooperation to achieve economic integration between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as he was keen on the need for the Ministry to represent the UAE in regional and international forums, events and conferences related to the financial field, and to maximize the use of technical and financial support services provided by organizations and institutions. And its role in stimulating the signing of tax agreements and agreements to protect and encourage investment.

The Ministry of Finance affirmed that these unprecedented accomplishments will constitute an incentive for the ministry’s team to continue working with all its strength and capabilities to continue the march of achievements, build the future, development and prosperity that we have returned to the late, God willing, and achieve his vision of the ministry’s leadership globally, and raise the stature and competitiveness of the UAE in the fields Financial, economic and social to build a bright and promising future full of goodness, hope, achievement and happiness.