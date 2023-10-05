President Lula signed the decree that defines the initial structure of the body, commanded by Márcio França

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signed this Wednesday (4.Oct.2023) the decree that defines the initial structure of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Microenterprise and Small Businesses. The document indicates that the department will have 126 employees in commissioned positions and trust roles. Of them, 125 were relocated from the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services. Here’s the complete of the document published in official diary (PDF – 3 MB).

The structure of the ministry was also disclosed. It has two secretariats focused on small businesses with internal directors:

National Secretariat for Crafts and Individual Microentrepreneurs

Directorate of Crafts and Individual Microentrepreneurs; Entrepreneurship Directorate; Development Board.



National Secretariat for Microenterprises and Small Businesses

National Directorate of Business Registration and Integration; Business Environment, Microenterprise and Small Business Directorate.



Similar secretariats were part of the Doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade). The names of secretaries and directors were not disclosed.

In addition to Lula, the decree with the ministry’s guidelines is signed by minister Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation in Public Services).

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Microenterprise and Small Business will be headed by Márcio França (PSB-SP). He was Minister of Ports and Airports, but was replaced by Silvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE) in September. The change was made so that Centrão would gain more space in the Lula government, which would help unlock agendas in the National Congress.

The document also establishes what the ministry’s functions will be. The duties cover the promotion of small businesses. There are specifications such as encouraging exports and cultural entrepreneurship. It will also be the ministry’s duty to develop policies related to microcredit.

Read the details of the matters covered by the ministry: