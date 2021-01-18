The Ministry of Emergency Situations will increase the grouping of people to participate in the rescue operation after an avalanche in the village of Dombai in Karachay-Cherkessia. This was reported on Monday, January 18, in the press service of the department.

“Currently, more than 50 people are involved in the work on the mountainside. In total, 172 people will be involved in the search for victims, “a ministry spokesman is quoted as saying.RIA News“.

The avalanche descended on the ski slope on Monday afternoon. According to preliminary data from the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, two trailers with a ski equipment rental shop were under the snow. The cafe was damaged by snow.

At the time of the avalanche, there could be from four to 12 people on the track, reports RT… REN TV specifies that up to 20 people, including several children, can be under the snow.

On the eve of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the republic disseminated an emergency warning about avalanche danger in the mountains above 2 thousand m. Citizens were advised to refrain from hiking in the mountains, and while in the mountains to watch the weather change.

The head of the North Caucasian paramilitary service for active influence on meteorological and other processes Khizir Chochaev said that an avalanche could have descended on the ski track in Karachay-Cherkessia due to seismic impact after the forcibly deflated mass of snow elsewhere, the TV channel reports “360“.

Earlier on Monday, the rescue services reported that six people were able to get out from under the snow after an avalanche in Karachay-Cherkessia.