A snow cyclone on Thursday, January 14, is expected in 10 districts of Sakhalin. On January 13, the press service of the regional head office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry warned about this.

“Tomorrow, on the territory of Okhinsky, Nogliksky, Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky, Tymovsky, Smirnykhovsky and Poronaysky districts, heavy snow is predicted (7-19 mm), in the morning on the coasts the wind is 17-22 m / s, a blizzard, as well as on January 14 on the territory of Uglegorsky, Tomarinsky, Kholmsky and Nevelsky districts on the coast, wind 17-22 m / s, blizzard “, – said in statement…

The regional administration of Roshydromet warned about the danger of avalanches in the Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky, Smirnykhovsky, Kholmsky and Dolinsky regions and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

In turn, the Ministry of Emergency Situations assured that the forces and means intended to eliminate the possible consequences of bad weather are ready to respond.

Besides, emergency warning announced in Primorye on January 15-16 due to a cyclone that will bring heavy snow and stormy winds. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, ice and snow are possible on the roads, and a blizzard is predicted in coastal areas with a wind of 20-25 m / s.

On the eve of the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned about severe frosts in most of the European territory of the country, as well as in the south of Western Siberia.