The fire in the warehouse of the Mikoyan meat processing plant was located on the fifth floor, then the fire spread to the roof of the building. This was announced on Friday, December 2, in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Moscow.

“After the arrival of fire and rescue units, a fire occurred on the fifth floor and on the roof of the building on a total area of ​​​​about 300 square meters. m,” says message.

As transmits TASSAndrey Rumyantsev, acting head of the main department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Moscow, said that the fire went to the roof through the ventilation duct.

The cause of the incident is being established.

The fire occurred in the building of the enterprise on Talalikhina Street. Eyewitnesses on social networks shared footage from the scene of the incident. They can see how the roof of the meat processing plant is on fire. The fire was assigned the second level of difficulty out of five.

The localization of the fire was announced at 22:59 Moscow time. The fire was extinguished at 23:04 Moscow time.

Rescuers evacuated 12 people from the burning warehouse. There were no reports of casualties. More than 100 people, as well as 30 pieces of equipment, were involved in the elimination of the fire.