The press service of the EMERCOM of Russia reported that the department began preparations for the spring flood, reports TASS.

It is reported that specialists on a regular basis carry out forecasting and monitoring of all rivers of the Far East, Siberia, the Urals, the Volga region and the North-Western part of the country.

“The EMERCOM of Russia is carrying out a system of preventive measures aimed at reducing the consequences of a flood hazardous period. Work is underway to create systems of bank protection structures, as well as the preparation of forces and means for the elimination of the consequences of emergencies, ”the statement says.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Yevgeny Zinichev said that the number of emergencies in the Russian Federation in 2020 increased by almost 30%.

The head of the department added that he did not associate this fact with the coronavirus pandemic.

It is noted that the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation is now actively working on the introduction of information technologies to predict and prevent dangerous phenomena – floods, fires and typhoons.