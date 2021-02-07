EMERCOM of Russia opened accounts on social networks TikTok and Likee… This is reported on website departments.

“Useful content is already being published on new sites. These are challenges, tricks from rescuers, first-person videos. Very soon it will be possible to see video memos, life hacks, poems, drawings, graffiti, songs of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and much more, ”the rescuers emphasized. 1.6 thousand people have already subscribed to the ministry’s TikTok page.

Currently, the Emergencies Ministry is represented in 11 social networks and instant messengers, including VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Yandex.Dzen.

On February 6, the Russian Foreign Ministry created an account on TikTok. The department’s page has posted several videos on the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. According to the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova, the idea to create a page on the social network arose long ago. “We have been planning for a long time. And the development of events in recent weeks has accelerated the process. This is not a tribute to fashion, but just informational work, ”she explained.