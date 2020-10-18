The educational process is preserved throughout Russia, the introduction of strict quarantine restrictions in schools is not planned, reports TASS with reference to the Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov.

Kravtsov noted that when making decisions regarding the organization of the educational process, each specific case should be considered. Today, approximately 0.31% of Russian schools are quarantined due to COVID-19, 0.22% due to SARS and influenza.

Earlier, Muscovites were told how schools will work from next week. Pupils of 6-11 grades of Moscow schools will switch to a distance learning format, and primary school students will resume full-time education.