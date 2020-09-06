First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Schooling Dmitry Glushko stated that remoted circumstances of the unfold of coronavirus an infection have been recorded in Russian faculties. He spoke about this on the air of the radio “Komsomolskaya Pravda” on Sunday, September 6.

“We monitor every day, together with what number of youngsters, courses, faculties go to distance studying attributable to the truth that circumstances of the unfold of an infection have been detected on this or that academic establishment. There are certainly such circumstances, however, actually, such circumstances are nonetheless remoted, “concluded Glushko.