The head of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation, Valery Falkov, said that the department is working on the possibility of reducing the cost of distance learning in universities, reports TASS.

According to him, the cost of distance learning for students should be reduced if it is not possible to ensure its proper quality.

At the same time, he noted that in most cases universities incur high costs in a pandemic, as they provide assistance to students and teachers with the purchase of computer equipment, provide accommodation for those who cannot go home.

Earlier, the Federation Council suggested that the government instruct the ministries, together with the regional authorities, to take measures to ensure high-quality Internet connections for all universities.

In addition, it was recommended to consider the issue of allocating funding for advanced training of university staff in the field of distance learning technologies.

It was also proposed to study the possibility of introducing a system of preferential travel for students to their place of study.