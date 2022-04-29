Mexico City, Mexico 28-Apr-2022 .-The Pacific alliance has facilitated access to goods and services for 11 years, in addition to promoting trade, highlighted the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier.

An example is the Craft Fair of the Pacific Alliance, which opened today at the SE facilities and where they will be marketed handicrafts from the four countries founders: Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

“Today, April 28, we celebrate the tenth anniversary of the creation of the Pacific Alliance, in which we have focused on facilitating access to goods and services and promoting trade.

“With the Pacific Alliance we seek to promote the development of cultural and creative industries,” said Clouthier. Globally, this Alianza constitutes the eighth economic and exporting power.

In Latin America and the Caribbeanthe block represents the 41 percent of GDP and attracts 38 percent of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)according to information from the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (Comce).

“It has been a very great economic integration effort that is reflected through this mechanism where the free circulation of goods, services, capital and above all of people has been what has allowed us to be such a great force of be considered the eighth largest economy,” said Ángela Ospina de Nicholls, Ambassador of Colombia in Mexico.

Manuel Talavera, Ambassador of Peru in Mexico, said that the mobility of goods and people have strengthened the participating economies.

“The fact of having achieved in such a short time that the factors of production of our economies, capital, labour, technology and goods are freely mobile, has allowed in a very short time that the exchange and the economies of our countries grow and that this benefits our peoples,” said Talavera.

Attendees were excited that Ecuador may be the next Associated State to the Alliance, after the appointment of Singapore (who was the first Associated State).