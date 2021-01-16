If the Ministry of Economic Affairs plans to go ahead, owners of electric cars could face a temporary blackout. A bill allows electricity providers to take large consumers off the grid if there is a threat of overload.

D.he Federal Ministry of Economics wants to give electricity providers the opportunity to temporarily remove large loads such as electric cars and heat pumps from the grid by changing the Energy Industry Act. This emerges from the draft law of the Federal Ministry of Economics, which is available to WELT AM SONNTAG.

Paragraph 14a regulates what is known as “peak smoothing”, in which “controllable consumption devices”, which should include electric car charging stations and heat pumps, cannot receive electricity for up to two hours per day if the network would otherwise be overloaded.

The auto industry expresses sharp criticism of the Ministry’s plans: “What is called tip smoothing unfortunately means switching off for customers,” said the President of the Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), Hildegard Müller, at WELT AM SONNTAG. “If that happens, it would be very bad for all e-car owners and the companies that are now bringing e-cars onto the market.”

The Ministry of Economic Affairs presented a “unilateral proposal in favor of the energy industry”, which endangers the acceptance of e-cars. “If the law is passed in this way, it will clearly throw Germany back on the path to climate-neutral mobility.” The Federation of German Consumer Organizations (VZBV) also criticized the draft law, saying it had to be improved.

However, the draft is welcomed by the Federal Association of Energy and Water Management (BDEW). “The tip smoothing is the result of a long, expert-supported process in the Federal Ministry of Economics,” said BDEW boss Kerstin Andreae according to the report. “Alternatives were also discussed, but we are convinced that tip smoothing is the most suitable instrument to ensure network stability.”

The energy association wants to keep the costs for the network expansion low. “It is inefficient to expand the network in such a way that the last kilowatt hour can be delivered even at peak times, if a small time shift in consumption is possible without sacrificing convenience for the customer,” argued Andreae. “It is clear that we must and will continue to expand our networks.”

There are currently “different approaches and discussion proposals” on how to maintain the stability of the power grids, said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Economic Affairs. “There is currently no final decision as to which approach can best be used to achieve the goal.”

In government circles it was said that the draft could be revised again. Peak smoothing will probably remain in law, but the definition of which consumers can be switched off could be changed. Electric cars and heat pumps could be taken out.

