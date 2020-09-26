The Ministry of Economic Development predicts that next year the rise in prices for reserved seat tickets will be 3.7%. This is stated in published forecast socio-economic development of the Russian Federation for 2021-2023.

The document specifies that the indexation of tariffs for freight rail transportation and public infrastructure services will be 3.7% in 2021, 3.6% in 2022, and 3.8% in 2023.

“The indexation of tariffs for long-distance passenger transportation (transportation in reserved seats and shared wagons) will correspond to the rate of change in tariffs for freight transportation,” the ministry explained. It is added that this is due to the fact that the main component of expenses for passenger carriers is the payment for the use of the railway transport infrastructure.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation expects a recovery in the volume of freight and passenger railway traffic in the third quarter of 2020.