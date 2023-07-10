According to the secretary, Mdic will lead the purchasing commission; will be used to encourage small and medium industry to have more technology

The Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, led by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), will appoint the executive secretary of CianPAC (Interministerial Commission for Acquisitions of the New Growth Acceleration Plan). It will be launched together with the New PAC, probably in August.

According to the secretary of industrial development of the folder, Uallace Moreirathe commission’s mission will be to define criteria for government purchases that encourage the process that the portfolio has called “neo-industrialization“.

The idea is to seek a format for purchases to help expand sectors considered strategic, such as the pharmaceutical industry and energy transition.

“[A comissão] vai discipline and coordinate the implementation of requirements for the acquisition of national manufactured products and national services in public contracting with the budget of the new PAC“, said Uallace in an interview with Power360.

Uallace is an economist and received a doctorate in industrial development at unicamp (Campinas State University). He is a teacher of UFBA (Federal University of Bahia) and was a visiting researcher at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy.

Classified as “countercyclical policy” the program that gave discounts for new cars, ended on Friday (7.jul.2023). He said it was successful in 2 ways. 1st in the increase in sales, which, according to him, avoided layoffs. The other is in the format. The difference in the tax reduction was not linear, as it usually happens. It was staggered. This would have made the program more efficient and balanced.

“As a government, both in a structural program and in a conjunctural one, like the current one, a design is necessary. You cannot take measurements at random. Having established criteria makes the public policy have quality”, he said.

No other countercyclical programs are expected besides this one. According to Uallace, the signs that the economy has given, added to the economic agenda in Congress, should encourage the economy by itself.

One of the portfolio’s priorities in the 2nd semester will be the renewal of the Route 2030 program, which focuses on the technological development of the automotive industry. She anticipated part of the drawing to Power360:

change in the calculation of emissions – it now includes indirect ones, such as lithium mining and the use of coal to generate electricity that will power a car. It’s the call “from the pit to the wheel” ;

increased investment in cleaner technologies;

there will be no prioritization for certain technology, such as electric cars;

the priority is local production.

Read excerpts from the interview given at the secretary’s office on Friday (7.Jul.2023):

Why does the government think the car program was successful?

There is something special about this program. It has a countercyclical character, it is temporary. But innovate. Whenever programs like this were made, there was a linear reduction in taxation. The current one is staggered. It follows 3 criteria: the social factor, which is the price; energy efficiency, which is CO2 emissions, and productive density, which is the effect on the chain. Each car had a discount, which ranged from R$2,000 to R$8,000. And automakers competed with each other. There were drops of more than R$ 20,000 in some cars. The winner was the consumer.

Is it a new model for countercyclical programs?

I hope so. As a government, both a structural program and a conjunctural one, like the current one, requires a design. You cannot take measurements at random. Having established criteria makes public policy quality.

Are new countercyclical programs expected for other sectors of the economy?

The important thing now is to think about the trajectory of the interest rate. The vice president has been very dedicated to tax reform and the fiscal framework. These reforms open predictability for the market and investors. Possibly we will have a leverage in the economy and cyclical measures will not be necessary. Unless you have an extremely unfavorable situation, like in 2008 and the pandemic. Only the interest is missing. It is a tripod: exchange rate, taxes and interest. When they align, the country grows. Here comes the new Pac, with almost R$ 17 billion. It has credit lines of R$ 106 billion for innovation. Now, President Lula is a very sensitive person and understands the economy very well. If he deems that to be the case, we’ll consider other programs.

Who decided that the car program should be done?

It was President Lula. But the vice president built it.

How was Alckmin’s work for tax reform?

He received several sectors. He listened and spoke about the importance of reform. As vice president, he receives many governors, mayors and deputies. This dialogue is constant. He says that the reform is the best industrial policy instrument and is isonomic, it takes everyone. That was the convincing dialogue.

What are the next steps for MDIC?

Mdic ​​will be the executive secretary of Cianpac (Interministerial Acquisition Commission of the New Growth Acceleration Program). It will dialogue with the other ministries to build the program. The idea is that the New Pac brings demands of neo-industrialization. It is a prospect of strengthening national production chains. The CNDI has already defined its 6 missions: agro-industrial chains, economic industrial health complex, infrastructure, housing and sanitation, critical technologies, digital transformation and energy transition. Until November we will present an industrial policy plan. It also has the Brasil Mais Produtivo program, which increases the productivity and insertion of small and medium-sized companies in smart industry technologies.

Will this industrial program focus on areas in which Brazil already has some advantage, such as agriculture, or will it bring in new players?

Neo-industrialization does not necessarily mean increasing industry as a proportion of GDP. I can improve the quality of the productive structure. This is what we call identifying built-in internal capabilities that we can optimize. It already has know-how, ecosystem. I need to foster new knowledge to thicken its structure. The result is faster and cheaper cost. We have internal capacity to develop the health complex. President Lula defends that public purchases are to strengthen those sectors considered strategic.

It is one of the reasons for the impasse in the Mercosur partnership with the European Union…

I wouldn’t call it a stalemate. There is a dialogue that is improving on both sides. The European Union has shown a lot of concern for the environment. President Lula took care to see if this would not be used as a barrier. It’s legit.

What other sectors will benefit?

Agriculture, for example. We have the agro-industrial chain. We can merge them. I cite coffee as an example. We are the largest exporter of raw coffee in the world and the 2nd largest market after the United States. But Brazil does not export processed coffee, despite producing. If we articulate with the productive sectors, why not think of a model for exporting coffee that adds more value? Germany doesn’t produce 1 coffee bean, but it is Europe’s biggest coffee exporter. Buy and transfer. It’s a trader.

So the idea of ​​the industrial program is to strengthen the sectors in which we already have advantages?

It is fundamental. Health, the agro-industrial sector and the energy transition are among the priorities. We are way ahead of other countries. Brazil is one of the biggest players in the energy transition in the world. It is one of the biggest windows of opportunity to explore and consolidate the productive chains in the sector. And also the critical minerals. We have the 5th largest lithium reserve in the world. Why do we only have to export it without processing? Does not make sense. You have to add value. The CNDI (National Council for Industrial Development) will deliver a project to the Lula government to explore all these windows. With this agenda, it is even possible to lead a productive integration movement with the countries of the region.

The government is going to launch a new stage of the route 2030 program, to develop the automobile sector. How will the modeling work?

The main focus will be on decarbonization. We don’t have priority on any technology lane. Brazil will be open to all. Hybrid, ethanol, electric. The priority is that it develops here. Leads development to the entire chain. The program seeks decarbonization. Let’s measure CO2 from well to wheel (it also includes the previous stages of vehicle production, not just use). We want to launch in August. Another focus will be on having greater international insertion.