The Federal Ministry of Defense has withdrawn the planned award of the major order for the German armed forces’ new assault rifle to the Thuringian manufacturer CG Haenel. The ministry justified the move on Friday with possible patent infringements by the company at the expense of competitor Heckler and Koch.

He had filed a complaint against the contract for CG Haenel. The federal government agency will now “re-evaluate the offers, taking into account all aspects,” said the ministry.

The ministry surprisingly announced in mid-September that CG Haenel had emerged as the winner in the award procedure for around 120,000 assault rifles. The armaments company Heckler and Koch, which supplied the previous G36 assault rifles to the Bundeswehr, was left behind.

The decision in favor of the Suhl-based company CG Haenel came unexpectedly – it had previously concentrated more on the construction of small arms. The losing competitor Heckler and Koch had lodged a complaint against the bid for CG Haenel.

On the basis of this complaint, the federal registry (BAAINBw) “first became aware of a possible patent infringement by the company CG Haenel GmbH in a verifiable manner,” the ministry said. Internal examinations had shown that such an infringement could not be ruled out “. Therefore the” award of the contract to the company CG Haenel “will be canceled. (AFP)