The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in the city of Energodar. This was announced on Friday, August 5, in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“Ukrainian armed formations carried out three artillery strikes on the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar. A total of twenty 152-mm shells were fired, “ – the defense department noted in its Telegram channel.

It is noted that the shelling was carried out by a unit of the 45th artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from firing positions near the village of Marganets, controlled by the Ukrainian army.

In Energodar, as a result of the strikes, electricity and water supply were damaged, at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, part of the equipment of power unit No. 3 was de-energized, and the generated power of power unit No. 4 was also reduced.

“Fortunately, Ukrainian shells did not hit the nearby oil and fuel oil facilities and oxygen station, which avoided a larger fire and a possible radiation accident at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe”, — added in the department.

Also, the Russian Defense Ministry called on international organizations to condemn the actions of the Kyiv regime, “carrying out acts of nuclear terrorism.”

As a result of the strike of the Ukrainian military on the residential area of ​​Energodar, civilian infrastructure was damaged. The residential area of ​​the city was shelled after a series of artillery strikes on the territory of the ZNPP.

Also on the same day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a strike from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at the Tokmak railway station in the Zaporozhye region. It was reported that sections of the railway track and the elevator were hit.

In May, the authorities of the Zaporozhye region announced their desire to become part of Russia as a full-fledged subject – the Zaporozhye Republic. A referendum on joining the Russian Federation should be held this fall.

