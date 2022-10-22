Russian aircraft attacked the Ukrainian defense enterprise Kommunar in Kharkiv, where Neptune missile warheads were manufactured. This was announced on Saturday, October 22, by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

“The high-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the city of Kharkov hit the shops of the Kommunar defense enterprise, which destroyed the warheads for the Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles,” Konashenkov specified.

Also, the Russian Armed Forces hit three command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kupyansk and Zaporozhye. Two depots of weapons and equipment were destroyed near the village of Torskoye in the DPR, as well as storage facilities for ammunition and materiel of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye region and the village of Novaya Kamenka in the Kherson region.

“In addition, in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Alekseevka, Dnepropetrovsk region, the decontamination of oil storage facilities, which stored 56,000 tons of diesel fuel for the military group equipment of the Dnepr APU troops,” the department said.

Konashenkov added that during the day, six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by means of air defense in the regions: Novonikanorovka of the Luhansk People’s Republic, Zeleny Gay, Vladimirovka and Nikolskoye DPR, as well as Tyaginka of the Kherson region.

In addition, Russian aircraft shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 near the village of Peremoga in the Mykolaiv region.

In total, according to the Ministry of Defense, as part of the special operation in Donbass, 325 aircraft, 162 helicopters, 2,308 unmanned aerial vehicles, 383 anti-aircraft missile systems, 5,967 tanks and other armored combat vehicles were eliminated.

On October 20, it was reported that the Russian military destroyed an ammunition depot, three mortar crews and more than 15 nationalists in the zone of the NMD.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24.

