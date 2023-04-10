Near the city of Zaporozhye, the Russian military destroyed a storage facility with 70,000 tons of fuel accumulated to support the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a missile strike. This became known from the report of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Sunday, April 9.

It is noted that 14 Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Vasilyevka, Inzhenernoye in the Zaporozhye region, Staromayorskoe, Vesele, Kirillovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kremennaya, Rubizhne and Ilyinka of the Luhansk People’s Republic.

It is reported that over the past day, 10 HIMARS and Smerch multiple rocket launchers, as well as one Grom-2 operational-tactical missile, were intercepted.

On the same day, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that in the Donetsk direction, the Russian armed forces destroyed over 250 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, nine vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, as well as Msta howitzers. -B” and D-20″

On April 6, it was reported that the Russian Izdeliye-51/52 loitering ammunition, known as the Lancets, hit almost half of the foreign towed and self-propelled howitzers in the special military operation zone. According to the source, the Lancets have become one of the main means of counter-battery combat in the combat zone.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.