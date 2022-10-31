In Russia, the preparation and delivery of subpoenas within the framework of partial mobilization are stopped. This was announced on October 31 in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“In the future, the work of the military commissariats in recruiting the Russian Armed Forces will be organized only by accepting volunteers and candidates for military service under a contract,” the ministry said.

It is noted that the collection points that were used for this will return to work according to their previous purpose.

“At the same time, the personnel of the military registration and enlistment offices, which was involved in the draft of citizens in the reserve, were ordered to return to their duties in the normal mode,” the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Earlier, on October 28, the head of the Russian defense department, Sergei Shoigu, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the completion of partial mobilization measures. According to him, the set task of conscripting 300,000 people has been fulfilled, and the notification of citizens has been stopped.

He stressed that “no additional tasks are planned, the commissariats within the framework of the NMD will continue to recruit troops only by accepting volunteers and candidates for military service under the contract.”

The head of state announced the start of partial mobilization on 21 September. Shoigu then explained that this measure was necessary to control the territories previously liberated during the special operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

