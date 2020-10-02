The Ministry of Defense (MO) of Azerbaijan on October 2 announced fierce fighting in Karabakh on Friday morning.

“Starting from the night of October 2, early in the morning, fierce fighting continues, military operations continued. The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have occupied a number of strategic heights in the Agderin direction, around Madagiz, and control them, ” “RIA News” statement by the military department.

Earlier on the same day, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced the shot down of an Azerbaijani Air Force plane in Karabakh.

At the same time, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People party Lyudmila Marchenko noted that Ukraine is ready to provide military and humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan against the background of the escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The day before, the presidents of Russia, the United States and France, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, issued a joint statement on Karabakh. It says that they strongly condemn the escalation of violence in the region, condole with the families of the victims and call for an immediate end to hostilities.

In addition, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Moscow has special relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan and the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh causes serious concerns on the Russian side, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

Another aggravation of the situation in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh happened on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and death of the military and civilians.