The Ministry of Defense has alerted the public to expect loud sounds and noise emanating from the movement of aircraft and armored personnel carriers on Yas Island, starting at 4:30 pm today, Friday, in view of the ongoing preparations for the “Union Fortress 9” military parade, which is scheduled to be held next November in Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry of Defense and the organizing committee are keen to provide the public with the opportunity to watch a live show that embodies the dedication and high capabilities that characterize the UAE Armed Forces in order to protect the country, its citizens and residents on its soil.

The military parade aims to enhance the pride of the country’s citizens and residents in the armed forces, highlight military capabilities and technologies, in addition to achieving joint cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Defense, security agencies and various government institutions in the country.

The Ministry of Defense announced that the invitation to attend the “Union Fortress 9” activities is for the general public, during which the public will be able to follow the details of the military show from the heart of the event on Yas Island and via giant screens that will be placed on both sides of the main stage and the show site, calling on the public to come and enjoy the various military show activities.