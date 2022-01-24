Today, Monday, the Ministry of Defense announced that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist group towards the country, and confirmed that the attack did not result in any casualties, as the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The ministry also confirmed in a statement that it is ready and ready to deal with any threats and that it takes all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks.

The Ministry also calls upon the honorable public to obtain all news from the official authorities in the country



