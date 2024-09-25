The military funeral ceremony for the bodies of the four Emirati martyrs who passed away in an accident while performing their duty for the country was held at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi. They are: Corporal Ahmed Mohammed Rashid Al Shehhi, Private 1 Nahyan Abdullah Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Private 1 Abdul Aziz Saeed Sabt Al Tunaiji, and Private 1 Nasser Mohammed Yousef Al Balushi.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior leaders and officers of the Ministry of Defense and a number of families and relatives of the martyrs.

The Ministry of Defense offered its sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs, asking God Almighty to have mercy on them, and expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.